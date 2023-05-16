It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 Dean's List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Blair Durham of Cheyenne (82007)
Samantha Schutte of Cheyenne (82001)
Terry Tobler of Cheyenne (82001)
Erin Schumacher of Cheyenne (82009)