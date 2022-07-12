The University of Utah congratulates the more than 8,000 graduates who make up the Class of 2022 during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 5, 2022 after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar-the first at the U in 20 years," said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. "All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future."
Students in the Class of 2022 ranged in age from 21 to 73 and earned 8,702 degrees. Graduates represented 55 U.S. states and territories, and 65 foreign countries.
Adam Kessel of Cheyenne (82009) earned a Doctor of Medicine degree in Spring 2022.
Connor Brown of Cheyenne (82001) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, Summa Cum Laude, in German in Spring 2022. Brown also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, Summa Cum Laude, in Music in Spring 2022.
