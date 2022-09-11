The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team dropped their Region IX opener on the road to Western Wyoming Community College 1-0 on Friday afternoon.
It took nearly 85 minutes for one of the teams to crack the scoreboard, but with 5:11 remaining, Western Wyoming found the back of the net to secure a one goal lead they would hold onto for the victory.
Interim Head Coach Jim Gardner said the girls played hard but had trouble executing changes in the second half.
“not a lack of effort,” he said. “I think a lack of understanding how to make changes and adjustments. We’ve got to get everybody on the same page and we’re kind of missing one right now."
Gardner did say he was impressed with the defense today, but they are getting to the point in the season where moral victories aren’t enough.
“It’s to the point where we need wins. It was a tough loss today. We know we can play at that level with these guys, but not being able to win is not good,” he said.
“You have to take a step back and look at water under the bridge and play one match at a time until you get to the end. It could be we are looking ahead a little bit and thinking maybe we could do some damage early, and now that we haven’t, we have to get back, readjust and make sure that we get better by the end of the season.
With the loss, Laramie County falls to 0-5 on the season. They will continue the road trip this weekend by heading north to Riverton, Wyoming where they will battle with the Central Wyoming College Rustlers. That game will be the second of a double header, with the men playing at 1:00 pm and the women at 3:00 pm.