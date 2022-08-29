Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder lost in the Republican Primary on August 16. Megan Degenfelder will be the Republican candidate in the general election. She will face Democratic candidate Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr.
Brian Schroeder has pledged an orderly transition to the new Superintendent, but also outlined his goals for the remainder of his term in a statement issued today.
As we are now past the August 16 election, we want to congratulate Megan Degenfelder on her primary victory for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction. We also will assure the winner of the November general elections that we will do everything we can to achieve a smooth and successful transition, for the good of the WDE, Wyoming, and most importantly, our schools and our students.
In the meantime, I look forward to the remainder of my term here (four months) and the work that still needs to be done. Besides the Teacher Apprenticeship Initiative that is now off the ground, we have in our sights the Wyoming Literacy Campaign (to be officially launched in November), a School Leadership Training Regimen (in the works), and the Tourism & Hospitality Project (in concert with our CTE programs). We are excited about how each of these programs will further position Wyoming to lead the nation in education, reinforcing our vision and focus.