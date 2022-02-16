When traveling around town, you’ve probably noticed scooters located throughout Cheyenne. That’s because in July 2021, the City’s Governing Body and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) worked to modify existing ordinances to ensure scooters could be safely and responsibly implemented in our community. Shortly thereafter, scooters arrived in Cheyenne for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors as a transportation alternative. From July through December 2021, the 175 Bird scooters deployed in Cheyenne accounted for 8,368 total rides, 11,615 miles traveled, and 2.4684 metric tonnes of CO2 saved.

However, new transportation alternatives call for new solutions to problems.

A prevalent issue from the public has been scooters left lying on the ground that block sidewalk access or are left lying on nearby property. The public may use the scooter’s kickstand to upright one that has fallen or is blocking a sidewalk, should they choose to do so. Scooters can be placed in the right-of-way in an area not blocking sidewalk accessibility. Anyone familiar with Cheyenne can’t rule out Mother Nature and our pesky Wyoming wind causing this reoccurring issue. However, there are also solutions to report a scooter lying on the ground or located in the same spot for an extended period.

The public may use the following options to report issues with scooters provided by the Bird Company.

Community Mode: Community Mode is accessible by clicking the "⚠️" in the bottom left corner within the Bird mobile app. Click this button, and you’ll find three separate options: report a “Badly Parked Bird’’, “Damaged Bird”, and “Contact Bird”. This is by far the most efficient way to report any issues to the Bird Team and you do not have to be a rider to use this feature (only have to have the app downloaded).

: If riders/constituents would like to reach out over email, this is the address: hello@bird.co General Support Line: Our 24/7 support line is available, should the community like to reach out over the phone: +1 (866) 205-2442. This phone number is also located on each scooter.

In addition to the options provided by Bird, the public may utilize the City’s Report a Concern webpage: www.cheyennecity.org/ReportaConcern and select the Nuisance/Code Enforcement Concerns button to report scooter issues. On the Report a Concern page, the public can also report issues such as potholes, drainage concerns, sanitation/trash pick-up issues, and zoning violations to name a few. When submitting a concern, proper City staff is notified of the situation.

Scooter companies do have local employees maintain their scooter fleet and make repairs to individual scooters as needed. These employees are notified of the location of scooters using GPS technology.

For more information about scooters and micromobility, visit the Cheyenne MPO webpage: https://www.plancheyenne.org/transportation/scooters-and-micromobility/

To view the City’s press release announcing the arrival of scooters in Cheyenne, click here: https://bit.ly/3GQFJpa

Since their initial release in July 2021, Bird recently introduced a scooter upgrade for Cheyenne. The new B3 scooter model has increased durability, longer battery life, skid detection, and are safer in regards to rider control, acceleration, and balance.