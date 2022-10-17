Last Wednesday, October 12, Laramie County Animal Control received a phone call concerning screams from a storm drain located at Firestone Complete Auto Care.
When Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded to investigate the cry for help, she found a screaming kitten trapped in the 4-foot-deep drainage system.
As there wasn’t any other way out, Officer Nguyen used a live trap to rescue the screaming kitten. By day two, the officer was able to safely trap and remove the 5-week-old kitten from the storm drain. Thankfully, the kitten’s loud vocal cords saved its life.
If you want to adopt rescued animals like this, please check out the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s website at https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/ or call (307) 632-6655.
If you have any questions regarding animal-related issues or ordinances, please check out the Laramie County/Cheyenne Animal Control's website at https://www.cheyennecity.org/Your-Government/Departments/Compliance-Division/Animal-Control or call Animal Control Dispatch at (307) 637-6206.