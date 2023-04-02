The City of Cheyenne will close the southern portion of Kiwanis Community Park, which contains a large pond on Saturday, April 1, and will remain closed until Saturday, July 15.
This portion of the park contains a large pond that provides valuable habitat for many species of wildlife and is especially important to many species of waterfowl.
April 1 to July 15 is a critical time of year for these species as they are nesting and raising their young. Disturbances at this time can cause them to abandon their nests or cause stress to young birds that cannot fly.
The park is open from sunrise to sunset. The northern portion of the site will remain open to the public, and users may park in the parking lot along East Pershing Boulevard to enjoy the natural area.
As a reminder, all pets must be kept on leashes, and pet waste picked up and disposed of. Visitors are also asked to pick up their trash and to make sure they and their pets do not harass the wildlife or nearby livestock.
Kiwanis Community Park is a 105+/- acre site that was purchased in early 2020 with voter-approved 6th Penny funding.