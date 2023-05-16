Wyoming District Court Judge Dawnessa Snyder recently dismissed a lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s Voter ID Statute. Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray was the prime sponsor of the Voter ID law when it passed the Legislature and was signed into law in 2021. The Secretary of State is charged with implementing the Wyoming Election Code.
“I was extremely pleased with Judge Snyder’s decision to dismiss the nonsensical, absurd lawsuit attacking Wyoming’s landmark voter ID law,” Secretary Gray said. “As the prime sponsor of Wyoming's voter ID law, I’ve worked diligently to ensure its ultimate passage, and I never doubted for a second that it would survive constitutional scrutiny. As Secretary of State, I look forward to continuing to advocate for election integrity.”