On June 1, 2023, the State Loan and Investment Board approved the exclusion of all passive investment of state funds in Chinese equity investments.
Secretary Gray has long supported divestment from China. During the Investment Policy Statement Special Working Session held on May 8 between the State Loan and Investment Board, State Treasurer’s Office, and the Investment Funds Committee, Secretary Gray expressed his concern with exposure of Wyoming’s investments to Chinese equities, and asked the Treasurer’s Office and the Investment Funds Committee to examine divestment from China. During the State Loan and Investment Board’s June 1 meeting, the Treasurer’s Office’s presentation elaborated on the comparative performance and risks associated with Chinese investment.
“Stopping passive investment in Chinese equities is an important first step to full divestment from China,” Secretary Gray said. “I’m opposed to exposing funds of the State of Wyoming to the whims of Communist China. Not only is the Chinese Government a threat to U.S. interests, but long-term forecasts indicate lower financial performance.”
Secretary Gray’s comments during the State Loan and Investment Board’s June 1 meeting can be found here.