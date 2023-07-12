On July 12, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, along with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a joint letter addressed to members of Congress calling for the continued investigation into the now-debunked public statement by 51 intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story as “Russian disinformation” in the weeks preceding the 2020 election. In April, the author of the public statement testified before the House Judiciary Committee that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the chief impetus behind the attempt.
“As the chief election officers of our respective states responsible for running free and fair elections, we have great concern in the findings in the Report of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary that former federal intelligence officials and the Biden Campaign coordinated efforts to intentionally influence the 2020 presidential election by spreading disinformation,” the joint statement stated. “We are particularly concerned with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s role in the operation while he served as a senior member of President Biden’s campaign. Should the Congressional investigation confirm Secretary Blinken’s leading role as stated in the report, we call on Secretary Blinken to resign immediately.”
“To cast informed ballots, Americans need transparency into actions by former, and perhaps current, federal government officials to weaponize false information for political purposes. Congress should hold perpetrators accountable and consider all available corrective measures to provide transparency to the public of any improper actions set forth in the Report.”
Secretary Gray added, “Today’s letter is crucially important to push Congress for further investigation. As elections administrators, we must take affirmative steps to ensure accountability, integrity, and transparency in elections.” The entire joint statement from the statewide election officials can be found here.