On July 18, 2023, Secretary of State Chuck Gray made a statement expressing his support for the Daughters of the American Revolution’s request to place a permanent plaque commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution in May 2024.
“Today, I stand in complete and total support of the Daughters of the American Revolution and their effort to donate a 250th Anniversary American Patriot Marker at the State Capitol. The Daughters of the American Revolution has a rich history of promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through education. It is so important that we place this tribute and honor those who sacrificed so that we may enjoy the blessings of the freest nation in the world. As a member of the State Building Commission, I will work to honor the Daughters’ request, and advocate for a permanent policy to honor such artwork in the Capitol Complex.”
The State Building Commission will meet July 21, 2023 to address the Daughters of the American Revolution’s request and a permanent artwork and exhibit curation policy.