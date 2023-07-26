On July 25, 2023, the Office of the Secretary of State filed its Notice of Intent to adopt new rules pertaining to digital asset registration in accordance with Senate Enrolled Act No. 95 with the Wyoming Administrative Rules System. Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained on the Wyoming Administrative Rules System: https://rules.wyo.gov by using the advanced search for proposed rules, or by contacting the Secretary of State’s Office, 122 W. 25th St, Ste. 100, Cheyenne, WY 82002, (307) 777-7378.
Public comments regarding the rules may be submitted by email via the Rules System at http://rules.wyo.gov by using advanced search for proposed rules and the “Provide Public Comment” link, or by emailing comments directly to colin.crossman@wyo.gov. The public comment period ends September 13, 2023.