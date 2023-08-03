Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.