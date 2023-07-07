On July 1, 2023, Secretary Gray welcomed several new additions to the Wyoming Election Code. House Enrolled Act 46, which strengthens Wyoming’s voter ID law for absentee ballots, and House Enrolled Act 30, which increases transparency in the release of Wyoming’s Voter Registry List information, all went into effect on July 1. House Enrolled Act 70, which prevents crossover voting and closes Wyoming’s primaries, and Senate Enrolled Act 86, which advances election security by, among other things, shortening the early voting period from forty-five days to twenty-eight days, previously went into effect in March.
“Wyoming’s 2023 Legislative Session saw the passage of a number of landmark election integrity bills. I am proud of our administration’s work in advocating for advancements in election integrity and security, and our team is working hard to ensure their smooth and efficient implementation in preparation of the 2024 Election. Closing our primaries, strengthening voter ID, increasing transparency in Wyoming’s voter rolls, and promoting safe and secure elections are key to ensuring a vibrant and functional Republic. While our work is far from over, I will continue to fight for election integrity and stand behind concrete legislation which improves Wyoming’s elections.”
The Wyoming Secretary of State publishes the Wyoming Election Code. To view a copy of the revised Election Code, please visit the Secretary of State’s website here.