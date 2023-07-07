U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has received the Defender of Limited Government Award for her tireless work to defend the freedoms of people in Wyoming. The Institute for Legislative Analysis presented Lummis with this award for her score on its Limited Government Index. On this scorecard, Lummis ranks in the top 10 senators who are defending limited government.
“People in Wyoming believe in keeping the government out of their business, and I’m honored to receive the Defender of Limited Government award formy votes defending the freedoms people in Wyoming hold dear,” said Sen. Lummis. “I appreciate the Institute for Legislative Analysis for creating this legislative scorecard so people across the country can follow the work being done on their behalf in Washington.”
The Limited Government Index includes 38,655 votes and 122 detailed policy analysis making it one of the most comprehensive and in-depth federal scorecards. The full rankings can be found here.