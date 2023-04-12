Free One-on-One Mobile Device Tutoring Available At Casper Senior Center

Natrona County residents can receive a free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices thanks to high school students participating in the SkillsUSA Conference in Casper from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center.

The event, called Senior High Tech, is a collaboration between SkillsUSA students from around the state, AARP Wyoming and the Casper Senior Center. The training is free and there is no requirement to be an AARP member or over age 50 in order to take part in the event. In addition to the tech tutoring, a free lunch, courtesy of AARP Wyoming will be available at the Casper Senior Center on April 25.

The program is free, but registration is encouraged by going to: https://events.aarp.org/event/9eedab9e-79ec-4bcb-8af0-a615f7fd8d46/summary

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel. We provide educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education (CTE) in the nation’s classrooms.

AARP Wyoming has been sponsoring Senior High Tech events since 2018 with the first series of Senior High Tech events happening thanks to a collaboration between AARP’s Goshen County Community Group, The Goshen County Senior Friendship Center, as well as students from Lingle-Fort Laramie High School’s student council and Future Business Leaders of America groups.

At each event, a group of students from the local high school provides one-on-one tutoring sessions to those age 50 and over in the community. During past Senior High Tech events, high school students have helped citizens with questions such as finding old emails, sending photos to loved ones, or adding apps to the phone. These are typically easy answers to offer and the library does have WIFi, allowing for work online.

AARP Wyoming supports the events as they help address issues with social isolation, both in-person at Senior High Tech events, as well as by helping those age 50 and over to better engage online. According to studies, social isolation has the same health impact as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

Senior centers, or service organizations interested in holding a Senior High Tech in your community can contact Avery Yak at: ayack@aarp.org.