The Urban Renewal Authority Board (URA) meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1st has been canceled. The next tentatively scheduled meeting will be held Thursday, October 6th.
For more information on URA, please visit www.cheyennecity.org/ura
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
