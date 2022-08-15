The Kiwanis, Rotary, Zonta, and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a 2-day food drive Saturday, August 27th from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, August 28th from 12 pm to 5 pm to support 3 local food banks – LCCC Western States Bank Food Pantry, Needs Inc. Food Pantry, and Veteran’s Rock. Collection boxes will be located on both days at Albertsons (Yellowstone Rd.), King Soopers (Dell Range Blvd.), Safeway (S. Greeley Hwy) and Walmart (Livingston Ave.).

In Wyoming, it is estimated that 86,000 residents struggle with food insecurity. In Laramie County alone, approximately 11% of households struggle with food insecurity, with the number increasing to 14% for those households with children. A large proportion of these individuals rely heavily on food banks and donations made possible by the community.

“Food insecurity is a real issue. Our Clubs joined together because fighting hunger especially within our community is an ongoing problem that we are all committed to.” Says Thomas Brantley, Director with The Rotary Club of Cheyenne.

Collections will be taken outside at the front of each grocery store. Item requests vary for each beneficiary but generally include peanut butter, jelly, rice sides, noodles, pasta and sauce, dry cereal, crackers, canned products, dry beans, oatmeal, and other non-perishable food items.

A printed list of needs will be provided at each location so that shoppers interested in donating will know what to shop for.

In lieu of food donations, monetary donations may also be mailed to: Food Drive, P.O. Box 2883, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Checks can be made out to one of the three beneficiaries receiving the collections.

“These food pantries rely heavily on community support. It is our goal to bring awareness to this on-going need and provide an avenue for the residents of Cheyenne to help out by keeping the pantries full.” Says Jera Likely, Director with The Rotary Club of Cheyenne.

About The Food Banks:

The LCCC Western States Bank Student Food Pantry has been open since 2012 and provides free food, toiletry items, and school supplies to LCCC students in need. The pantry started as a service-learning project under the direction of now-retired faculty member Jeri Griego. Since that time, many employees, students, and community members have supported the food pantry with donations of money or items. In 2018, Western States Bank, a division of fnbo, provided an endowed gift to provide long-term support for the Food Pantry. https://www.lccc.wy.edu/life/foodPantry.aspx

“At LCCC, more than 520 of students utilize the food pantry throughout the year. Knowing there is an accessible place right on campus helps students to stay focused on their studies and building career rather than worry about their next meal.” Says Lisa Trimble, Associate Vice-President of Advancement at LCCC and Kiwanis Member.

Needs Inc. Food Pantry is Laramie County’s largest emergency food pantry and has been serving Laramie County residents since 1972. Needs Inc. provides food, essentials, and resources during adversity through their food pantry, clothing store, and low-cost thrift store. http://www.needsinc.org/

Veterans’ Rock is a local non-profit supported by the VFW Post 11453 and has been operating since 2013 working with the VA and many local Veteran Groups to assist veterans, homeless veterans, and their families in the area and 7 surrounding states. Since July of 2020, they have supported over 273 veterans and their families with food, clothing, furniture, transportation, housing, bills, rent, and other expenses and resources. Veteran’s Rock has recently started a home delivery service of food to struggling, homebound veterans within the Cheyenne area. https://www.facebook.com/veterans.rock.3

About The Service Clubs:

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Meetings are held every Thursday (except Thanksgiving) at noon at the Red Lion, W. Fox Farm Road. www.cheyennekiwanis.org

Rotary is a global network of neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. We champion peace, fight illiteracy and poverty, provide access to clean water and sanitation, fight disease, work to protect our planet and its resources, and improve and share information about our communities. Cheyenne Rotary After Hours Club: https://www.cheyennerotaryafterhours.com/ Cheyenne Sunrise Rotary Club: https://www.cheyennesunriserotary.com/ Rotary Club of Cheyenne: https://cheyennerotary.org/

Zonta is a non-partisan global organization whose mission is to Build a Better World for Women and Girls. It also envisions a world where no woman should live in fear of violence. Locally, Zonta works to raise awareness about and eradicate violence against women and human trafficking. Zonta also offers a number of scholarships to assist in furthering the education of a variety of women in different professions. https://www.facebook.com/ZontaCheyenne/

Lions Clubs are kindness in action. We are community-based clubs that serve local communities while being part of a global network of Lions Clubs. Our global causes include diabetes, vision, hunger, and the environment. Our primary focus is to end preventable blindness and improve the quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired. We have a variety of service projects, including providing exams and glasses for low-income adults, early childhood vision screening, and assisting with eye surgeries. Cheyenne Noon Lions Club: http://cheyennenoonlionsclub.org Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/cheyenne_s