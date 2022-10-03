Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities.

The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.

The funds are distributed among seven programs, which provide reimbursable grants to eligible entities. No matches are required. Applications will be accepted until April 2023. Learn more and apply at https://thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/

The eligibility for each program is different. Each program has allocated a percentage of funding specifically for rural communities. (i.e., not Cheyenne or Casper).

Seven Programs

Improve Testing and Vaccination Site Accessibility Program

This program seeks to improve the physical and informational accessibility of testing and vaccination sites, primarily for individuals with mobility impairments or disabilities.

TOTAL AMOUNT: $844,175 allocated (minimum 70% to be disbursed in rural communities)

ELIGIBLE ENTITIES: Wyoming COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites

Enhanced Access to Testing, Vaccination, and Mitigation in Shelter Settings Program

This program allows shelters to make facility/infrastructure enhancements that further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases, increase testing, vaccination, and other COVID-19 information and access, and support basic needs of individuals served.

TOTAL AMOUNT: $715,275 allocated (minimum 70% to be disbursed in rural communities)

ELIGIBLE ENTITIES: Wyoming shelters serving unhoused populations or people/families experiencing domestic violence

Improving Infrastructure and Built Environments for COVID-19 Prevention and Mitigation Program

This program supports infrastructure and built environment improvements across sectors to further COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies.

TOTAL AMOUNT: $2,785,275 allocated (minimum 80% to be disbursed in rural communities)

ELIGIBLE ENTITIES: Wyoming businesses, child and youth-serving organizations, public and private educational institutions, senior centers, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, and correctional facilities (state and local).

Hospital and Healthcare Systems Preparedness and Infrastructure Program

This program strengthens rural healthcare infrastructure, supports future preparedness planning, and provides for testing and COVID-19 mitigation strategies for rural hospitals that are not otherwise covered for said activities under the American Rescue Plan Small Rural Hospital Improvement Grant Program federal funds for small rural hospitals (less than 50 beds).

TOTAL AMOUNT: $1,865,275 allocated (minimum 80% to be disbursed in rural communities)

ELIGIBLE ENTITIES: Wyoming healthcare systems, federally qualified health centers, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services, critical access hospitals, and rural hospitals with more than 50 beds.

Provider Recruitment and Retention in Select High-Need Counties Program

This program supports provider recruitment efforts by providing grants to eligible healthcare systems for recruitment and retention costs.

TOTAL AMOUNT: $945,275 allocated (minimum 60% to be disbursed in rural communities)

ELIGIBLE ENTITIES: The following entities must be located in Albany, Laramie or Sweetwater counties to be eligible for funding: healthcare systems, federally qualified health centers, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service, rural health clinics, rural hospitals and community mental health centers.

Addressing Basic Needs and Social Determinants of Health Program

This program supports communities in meeting individuals’ and families’ basic needs and addresses social determinants of health needs.

TOTAL AMOUNT: $1,865,275 allocated (minimum 80% to be disbursed in rural communities)

ELIGIBLE ENTITIES: Wyoming child and youth-serving organizations, public and private educational institutions, senior centers, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, minority-serving organizations, veteran-serving organizations, advocacy organizations, and social service providers.

Improve Transportation Access Grant Program

This program expands accessibility and availability of public transportation to help underserved populations get to medical appointments, access COVID-19 testing and vaccination, and improve access to other needs, such as groceries and community amenities.