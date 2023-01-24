Have you heard of sextortion?
Some call it the fastest-growing crime against children and teens. We invite you to watch this documentary, free of charge tonight (Tuesday, January 24, 2023).
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with local agencies to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” at the Surburgg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the film begins at 6:30 p.m. with a panel discussion at 8:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Detective Willmarth will be participating in the panel alongside other local experts.
“This documentary film helps parents, children, teenagers and young adults identify sextortion attempts and it explains how to report the crime if it happens to them,” Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.