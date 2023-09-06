The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is asking family members and youth to complete brief surveys about potential barriers and needs for mental health care for youth and young adults in the state.

Two separate surveys are available: one for parents and guardians of youth and young adults, and one specifically for youth and young adults (11-21 years old) to share their own impressions of barriers and needs. The surveys are anonymous, should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete and are available online at: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/mch/engagement/.

“We know there have been increasing discussions about mental health issues affecting our younger residents in Wyoming the last few years,” said Megan Selheim, Youth and Young Adult Health Program manager with WDH. “We want to know how we might improve access to care and hope to hear directly from families and youth about their experiences and thoughts.”

While the survey intended for youth and young adults asks for information on barriers, including from those who may be uncomfortable asking for help from family, WDH is not promoting this survey directly to them. Parents and guardians are asked to share the survey with young people in their care, regardless of whether they have ever needed or accessed mental health care services. Copies of both the family and youth and young adult surveys are available to view at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/mch/youthandyoungadult-health/pmhca-family-faq/.

“We appreciate everyone who takes the time to complete the survey, as well as anyone who shares the survey with friends, colleagues and people in the targeted age group. We need timely responses from across the state to help ensure we have a solid understanding of what’s needed to strengthen mental health care access for kids in Wyoming,” Selheim said.’

Related surveys for pediatric and mental health providers are also underway. WDH will review results from all four surveys to help develop a plan intended to improve access to mental health care for Wyoming’s youth and young adults.

The Wyoming Pediatric Mental Health Care Needs Assessment, supported with federal funding, is offered by the Maternal and Child Health Unit, part of the WDH Public Health Division.