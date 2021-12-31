Shen Yun is inviting the people of Wyoming to travel back to the magical world of ancient China, before communism, coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Tuesday and Wednesday, February 1 and 2.
The New York-based dance troupe promises audiences they'll experience a lost culture and see its legends come to life through the amazing art of classical Chinese dance. Along with dance, Shen Yun's production features an elaborate blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other.
The traditional Chinese culture Shen Yun presents cannot be seen anywhere else in the world—not even in China. There, the ruling communist regime has viewed China's rich spiritual and artistic heritage as a threat to its ideology and tried to erase it for decades.
Shen Yun has become an international phenomenon. Normally, Shen Yun's world tour visits hundreds of cities on five continents, visiting some of the greatest theaters in the world, from New York City's Lincoln Center to Washington DC's Kennedy Center to theaters in Paris, London, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan.
In 2006, a group of Chinese artists came together in New York with a vision: to revive the best of China's cultural heritage and share it with the world. They drew courage and inspiration from their practice of Falun Dafa—a spiritual discipline based on the principles of truth, compassion, and tolerance. The company's repertoire includes important works shedding light on the plight of people like them in communist China today.
Tickets on sale now via CheyennePresents.com.