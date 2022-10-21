Sheridan’s AARP Community Action Team is nothing short of the envy of the AARP enterprise - not just in Wyoming, but nationwide. This is thanks to the leadership of Clarence and Stella Montano, who lead the Sheridan Community Action and were honored at a banquet on Oct. 14 in Casper as the AARP Wyoming Community Action Volunteers of The Year.

Sheridan’s Community Action Team is a constant when it comes to making life better for all Sheridan County residents age 50+, whether it is showing up at Sheridan’s Third Thursdays, the Christmas Stroll, creating and sponsoring a veterans golf tournament, to the Sheridan Souper Bowl, a food drive that annually fills food pantries in the county.

“They are the nationwide model for leaders of a Community Action Team,” says AARP Wyoming State Director, Sam Shumway. “They are truly a positive force for older adults and all citizens in Sheridan County.”

Clarence Montano moved to Wyoming 28 years ago from Oregon. He retired from the VA Health Care System in 2000. He is a veteran, serving three years and three months of active duty in the Army. Clarence went on to spend 10 years in the Army Reserves, the National Guard, and Air National Guard.

Besides volunteering for AARP, both He and his wife (Stella), serve on the Board of Directors for Life Link of Sheridan County, is a member of the VFW Auxiliary,and serves on a committee overseeing the Sagebrush Community Garden. Clarence’s talents at setting up charity golf tournaments have benefitted seven different organizations, including AARP Wyoming.

Stella Montano remains a driving force behind the Sheridan Community Action Team when not busy doing everything from acting as a Sheridan County Chamber Ambassador, to her role as President-Elect of the Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, which supports the hospital with volunteer needs such as staffing the surgical waiting room, to raising $40,000 a year for needs not met by the hospital’s standard budget.

Stella is also the President of Life Link of Sheridan County, and has volunteered with the Wyoming Alzheimer's Association, done dementia workshops, coordinated health fairs, and the Council of Social Agencies.

Organizations in and around Sheridan have also taken notice of Stella’s work. In 2015 AARP Wyoming honored Stella as the organization’s Outstanding Community Partner, while working at the Hub on Smith - Sheridan’s Senior Center working with the Family Caregiver Program. The Sheridan Chamber also honored Stella with the “Spirit of Sheridan,” Award.

To take part in events with the Sheridan AARP Community Action Team, contact the Montanos by emailing: stellamontano.sm@gmail.com or sheridangolfer53@gmail.com.