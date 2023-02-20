The eighth annual Souper Bowl food drive, staffed and sponsored by AARP’s Sheridan Community Action Team (CAT) netted an estimated 1,100 pounds of food for local food banks in the Sheridan County area, last week.

The event was held to help restock food pantries in Sheridan County, with the People's Assistance Food Bank, the Salvation Army, and the Volunteers of America homeless food pantry being the recipients of the event.

Donors could elect to place their food donations into a container labeled "Kansas City Chiefs" or "Philadelphia Eagles.” The total estimated vote count was 60% of the food donated to bins marked for the Chiefs and 40% for the Philadelphia Eagles. This year's coordinator was Jerry Edwards.

AARP Wyoming donated $1,000 to the event and CAT members Clarence Montano, Stella Montano, and Wayne Schatz used those funds to purchase food at the local Ridley’s grocery store. The Ridley’s store managers then pitched in by donating over $125.00 in food as well.

“VOA was a new recipient for food this year,” points out Stella Montano. “Also, we received tremendous coverage of the event by the KROE radio station.”