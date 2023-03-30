Rural residents will soon be seeing deputies out and about patrolling their areas.
Due to a lack of manning the last few years, the Sheriff’s Office had been unable to have deputies permanently assigned to these positions.
Since Sheriff Kozak and the new administration took office in January, we’ve been able to fill many of our available patrol positions.
Deputies Konegni, Poteet, Gutierrez and Cregger will be assigned to the outlying areas of Laramie County. Three of these deputies were hired through the “Hire the Retired” program.
Resident deputies will be out enforcing traffic laws, patrolling the far reaching areas of Laramie County, responding to and investigating all types of crimes from burglaries to missing livestock.
With having deputies out in the rural areas, response times in those areas in many cases will be drastically reduced.