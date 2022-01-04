Candidate committees formed in 2021 to support candidates for Laramie County Sheriff in 2022 have filed their statements of contributions and expenditures with the Laramie County Clerk as required by law. Candidate committees’ statements of contributions and expenditures are posted on the Clerk’s election page under Campaign Finance at:
https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/campaign-finance/
Candidates for public office may announce at any time. However, the formal process of filing for state, county, and municipal offices for the Aug. 16 Primary election does not take place until May 12-27.