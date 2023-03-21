Jackalope Jump

Taking the cold plunge, from left to right – Matthew Thornberry, Jacob Bender, Brody Swab, Brendan Thomas, and Steven Kruppa jump into the frigid waters of Sloan’s Lake. An open area had to be cut into the ice for the plunge. (file photo)
Sheriff Kozak, Sgt. Gillott, and Deputies Wilson and Huebner are taking the plunge!
 
"Be Bold Go for the Cold" Jackalope Jump is being held in Lions Park on March 25, 2023, at 9:00 am.
 
Volunteers jump into frigid water to raise money for Wyoming Special Olympic Athletes.
 
The funds go to help cover costs for Special Olympic Athletes to participate in their desired sport.
 
If you would like to donate to this great cause, please use the link below!