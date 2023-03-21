featured
Sheriff Kozak, Deputies to do the Jackalope Jump
Sheriff Kozak, Sgt. Gillott, and Deputies Wilson and Huebner are taking the plunge!
"Be Bold Go for the Cold" Jackalope Jump is being held in Lions Park on March 25, 2023, at 9:00 am.
Volunteers jump into frigid water to raise money for Wyoming Special Olympic Athletes.
The funds go to help cover costs for Special Olympic Athletes to participate in their desired sport.
If you would like to donate to this great cause, please use the link below!
