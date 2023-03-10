At the request of Sheriff Brian Kozak and the administrative staff of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie County Commissioners approved a $5000 sign on bonus for Detention Deputies.
Candidates selected as Detention Deputies will now receive a $5000 hiring bonus. The starting pay for someone with no experience, when you add in holiday pay and briefing time totals up to around $62,000 a year. Applicants with prior experience can start out making a total of almost $74,000 a year.
The minimum age to apply to be a Detention Deputy is 18 years of age. If an 18 year old is hired, they can retire at age 38.
