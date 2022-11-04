To follow up on the information provided in reference to the deputy involved shooting in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road on 10/31/2022.

The deceased male suspect in this case has been identified as 55-year old James Albert Templeton, Jr. from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Deputies were actively seeking information regarding the location of Templeton for several months, as he possessed multiple felony warrants.

Those warrants included: a felony Strangulation of a Household Member warrant from Laramie County, Wyoming; a felony Kidnapping warrant

with full extradition from Jefferson County, Colorado; and a third warrant issued by the Denver Police Department for a

charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. It was also discovered that Templeton had been disqualified and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

As previously released, the investigation into the officer involved shooting is being conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

and at this time the Sheriff’s Office is unable to release any further details regarding the investigation. Any questions regarding the on-going investigation should be directed to DCI.