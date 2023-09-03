Update in Assault Victim Dies - Homicide Investigation: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information from the public to aid in solving this crime.
New developments in the investigation include the recovery of pictures of the victim, Jason Mullen, taken on the day he was brutally attacked.
These images, with Mr. Mullen featured on the right side in both, showcase him wearing a distinctive outfit consisting of a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
The timeline for potential witnesses and sources of evidence spans from August 19, 2023, at 1603 hours to August 20, 2023, at 0756 hours.
If you were in the vicinity during this period or possess surveillance footage from this time frame, your assistance could be vital to the investigation.
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with relevant information to come forward.
If you have details or video footage that could shed light on this case, please reach out to either Detective Delcamp at 307-633-4734 or Detective Sgt. Martinez at 307-633-4763.
Your identity will be kept confidential, and in addition, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.