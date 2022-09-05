On September 4th at approximately 1:52 P.M. Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of CR-161 for a reported assault with a gun call.
Upon arrival deputies discovered an approximately 37 year old male had been shot and the suspect had already fled the scene.
The victim of the shooting was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until notifications can be made to family members.
Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the scene, and upon interviewing numerous persons, were able to identify a suspect in the shooting.
The suspect has been identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero (aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero) from Greeley, Colorado, and is believed to have fled back to Colorado.
Detectives have been in contact with authorities in Colorado and are actively pursuing leads to locate the suspect.
An arrest warrant is being processed for Turcios-Romero for charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree.
Turcios-Romero should be considered armed and dangerous. He may have attempted to alter his appearance by cutting his hair.
This remains an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the current location of Turcios-Romero should notify Detective Brownell at 307-633-4769.