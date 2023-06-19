On 6/18/23 at 0248 hours, Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 515 W. Prosser #A103 for a 911 hang up call.

Deputies arrived on scene, contacting the caller who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and did not have an emergency.

During the incident, Deputies asked the caller to step outside.

Once outside, the caller stabbed one of the deputies in the upper shoulder and attempted to flee the area.

After a brief foot pursuit, deputies caught up to the caller who resisted arrest.

While resisting, the caller went unconscious.

Deputies then began life saving measures administering Narcan and CPR to the caller.

Both the caller and injured deputy were transported to CRMC for medical treatment and are in stable condition.

The case has been transferred to Cheyenne Police Department for further investigation.