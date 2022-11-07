Laramie County Sheriff's Detective and Drug Enforcement Administrator Task Force Officer Ryan Wyskochil has been named Outstanding Investigator for 2022.
The award comes from the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Wyskochil was honored for conducting multiple investigations targeting illegal narcotics distribution networks between Colorado and Wyoming, resulting in the arrest and successful prosecution of multiple dealers.
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced the award on Thursday, November 3, 2022.