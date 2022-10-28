The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be at 207 E Allison Rd, Laramie County Fire District 1, Station 1, and 5800 N College Dr, Laramie County Fire Authority Station 1 on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.
During the times of 9:00am and 2:00pm, we will take any unwanted, unused, prescription, or over the counter drugs. The Sheriff’s Office is joining other local law enforcement agencies in continuing this successful program for county residents.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has taken in over 2,300 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription drugs since the program inception. The purpose of these Drug Take Back Days is to allow citizens to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription drugs in an environmentally safe manner and keep those drugs out of the hands of unauthorized persons or juveniles.
Drugs that have been taken in have ranged from over the counter drugs to narcotic prescription pills and liquids. Vaping devices and E-Cigarettes can also be accepted, but the batteries MUST BE REMOVED first.
Once again, no illegal drugs, sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, radioactive materials, pressurized containers, or chemotherapy drugs will be accepted.
Also in support of our Drug Take Back program, The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has provided a MedReturn Drug Take Back bin in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, located at 1910 Pioneer Avenue. The MedReturn Drug Take Back bin will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day. During business hours, Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm. You can just walk in and deposit unused medications into the MedReturn Drug Take Back bin. Outside of business hours, please go to the Sheriff’s Office main entrance and got to the south side door located on Pioneer Avenue and press the button to alert Central Control. Let them know you’re depositing unused medications and they will let you in for your deposit. Your deposit is anonymous.
What IS accepted?
Prescription Medications (Scheduled II – V, controlled and non-controlled)
Over the counter medications
Vitamins
Pet medications
What IS NOT accepted?
Hydrogen Peroxide
Thermometers
Needles (Sharps of any kind)
Aerosol Cans
Inhalers
Illegal Drugs