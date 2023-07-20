Join us on Tuesday, August 1st, at a National Night Out event in your area. Nation Night out events are being held at: RD Bar and Grill (Formerly Known as The Rustic Diner) in Burns, Little Bear Inn Steakhouse 505 Williams (sponsored by Walmart), and HealthWorks 2508 East Fox Farm Rd. We’ll also be joining Pine Bluff PD at their event at the Pine Bluffs Swimming Pool.
This will be the first time the Sheriff’s Office will host National Night Out events in Laramie County.
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. These events are designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and law enforcement together in partnership against crime in Laramie County.
We will be posting details on National Night Out events in Laramie County on the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. You can contact, Brandon Warner at 307-633-4751 for any additional information. Let’s work together to prevent crime and to make Laramie County a better place to live! For more information, please see the video at https://fb.watch/luWqXb3Ahd/