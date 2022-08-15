featured
Sheriff's Team Wins Shoot for Sight Competition
Thursday, August 11 the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff's Office faced off during the Frontier Lions Club’s Shoot for Sight event.
The BB gun shooting competition raised over $3000 in donations, which will provide eyeglasses, eye surgeries, and eye exams to those in need.
As part of this friendly competition, a traveling trophy goes to the winning team.
The Police Department lost by only one shot this year, but the community gained so much from this event.
Special thank you to the Frontier Lions Club for organizing the event, as well as the Boy Scouts of America and American Legion Post 6 teams for their sharpshooting skills!
Latest News
- First Drive: 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy AWD Gets a Refresh
- Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
- Legacy Workshops Scheduled for Casper and Cheyenne
- Sheriff's Team Wins Shoot for Sight Competition
- Service Clubs Join Forces for Local Food Banks
- Wyoming Inmate Dies in Prison
- Senior Center Activities - Week of August 15, 2022
- Heat, Smoke & the Heart: Wildfires Cause Cardiac Crises
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I worship him more than anything in life': Madonna eyes Kendrick Lamar collaboration
- Heather Rae El Moussa shares a sonogram photo of her unborn son
- Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
- Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022
- Robert De Niro pays tribute to 'wonderful' Anne Heche
- Highway Patrol Reports Fatal Crash
- 'He died doing what he loved': Family, officials confirm identities of pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
- Poll: Hageman up big ahead of Wyoming's GOP primary next week
- Stabbing Suspect Found, Arrested
- A Democratic View
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Classified Display
Bulletin
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-