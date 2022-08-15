Shoot for Sight team photo

Sheriff Glick and Chief Francisco with the American Legion Post 6 and Boy Scouts of America shooting teams.
Thursday, August 11 the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff's Office faced off during the Frontier Lions Club’s Shoot for Sight event.
 
The BB gun shooting competition raised over $3000 in donations, which will provide eyeglasses, eye surgeries, and eye exams to those in need.
 
As part of this friendly competition, a traveling trophy goes to the winning team.
 
The Police Department lost by only one shot this year, but the community gained so much from this event.
 
Special thank you to the Frontier Lions Club for organizing the event, as well as the Boy Scouts of America and American Legion Post 6 teams for their sharpshooting skills!

Tags