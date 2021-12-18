The Wyoming Highway Patrol hosted the Laramie County Shop with a Cop at the Walmart in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Thanks to generous support from the community, 31 children will have gifts under the tree and food on the table.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, Cheyenne Police Department, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and Wyoming State Parks assisted with the event.

Each child was provided a $150 gift card for the shopping spree and a food basket provided by Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming 's Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

Once they were finished shopping, the gifts were wrapped, and a meal was provided for them and the family with help from the First Lady’s Hunger Initiative.

This was a very happy time for the kids who were not as fortunate as others.

Also thanks to the volunteers who assisted in wrapping the presents, to Walmart and Blue Ribbon Lawn and Landscape Company for helping make this time of the year memorable for these students.