Are you feeling overwhelmed by the amount of records in your office or home? Are you uncertain on how to care for digital records?

Join us for the free virtual workshop, “A Tale of Two States: Digital Records Management in Oregon and Wyoming,” to be held Tuesday, May 23, and Thursday, May 25, from 2-5 p.m. MT/1-4 p.m. PT.

This workshop is sponsored by Wyoming State Records Advisory Board (WY SHRAB) through funds from the National Historic Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC). This workshop will feature speakers from the Oregon State Archives, the Wyoming State Archives, and special guest speaker Alejandra Robinson, WY SHRAB member and Public Relations Director and Archives Manager for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

If you are a records manager, archivist, records officer, from municipalities across Wyoming or Oregon, or curious about records management and digital preservation, this workshop is for you. To register for the event and for details about presenters and sessions, visit the WY SHRAB events webpage at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/news-events.

The sessions held on May 23, will introduce participants to the fundamentals and some special topics. The State Archives staff will kick off the workshop with a records management overview – what is a record, applicable laws, frameworks, and discoverability. This will be followed by special guest speaker Alejandra Robinson who will discuss records management for tribal governments. Then the Wyoming State Archives will provide an overview of public records requests. The day will conclude with the Wyoming State Archives staff presenting a session on digital preservation – the basics of caring and ensuring long-term access to born-digital and digitized records.

After a small break to digest the information from day one, the May 25, sessions begin with deeper dives into advanced topics. The Oregon State Archives in collaboration with Wyoming State Archives will be presenting on email management, including strategies and solutions for long-term preservation and access. This session is followed up with the Oregon State Archives focusing on case studies in records management. Specifically, this session will explore different implementations of digital records management solutions and answer real-world digital records management questions. The last session of the two-day workshop is on tools and resources for records management. This joint presentation will provide participants with more tools and resources to get started on managing their paper and digital records.

We hope to see you there! For more information, please contact Sara Davis, WY SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, at 307-777-8691 or Sara.Davis@wyo.gov. This workshop is a collaboration between the Wyoming State Archives, the Oregon State Archives, and WY SHRAB.

The Wyoming SHRAB promotes the identification, preservation, and dissemination of the state’s historical records, by encouraging and supporting ongoing training programs for state, tribal and local governments, local repositories, organizations, and others involved in records care in Wyoming. Grants are made available through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. The program is administered by the Wyoming State Archives, which is part of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.