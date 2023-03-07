AARP Wyoming will host a free shred event at the Laramie County Public Library in Cheyenne on April 22, starting at 10 a.m.

The event is free, but registration is required by clicking here.

AARP shredding events help you to stay one step ahead of identity thieves by shredding personal and financial documents. Please bring your documents in something easy to dump into the shred truck like boxes or paper bags. AARP Wyoming allows up to two large boxes to be dropped off per vehicle.

“AARP has made fighting fraud a priority for our members and the country at-large,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “One way we do that is by keeping documents with bank account and personal information out of the hands of scammers.”

To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:

Old Documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.

Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs. Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements. Credit Cards : Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies. Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Unneeded medical bills. Investments : Investment account statements.

: Investment account statements. Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards, and passports.

Shred events are just one component of AARP’s commitment to fighting fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling.

The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map, fun educational quizzes, and video presentations.