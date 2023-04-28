Sheridan and Buffalo To Host Shredding Events In May

AARP Wyoming’s shred event in Cheyenne Saturday saw over 475 cars drop off over 11,000 pounds of old documents and other paper to be shredded.

“We completely filled one shredding truck and were told the second truck was about 10 cars away from being full when the event ended,” says Jennifer Baier of AARP Wyoming. “It was an amazing turnout.”

AARP Wyoming will also host shredding events in Buffalo and Sheridan Counties on Saturday, May 13. The Sheridan Shred event will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Sheridan Commercial Company Parking Lot at 303 Broadway. The shred event slated for Buffalo is being held in the parking lot of DJ’s Grocery Store at 895 Fort Street and runs from 2:30-5 p.m..

The events are free, but registration is strongly encouraged

AARP shredding events help you to stay one step ahead of identity thieves by shredding personal and financial documents. To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:

Old Documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.

Shred events are just one component of AARP’s commitment to fighting fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling.

The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map, fun educational quizzes, and video presentations.