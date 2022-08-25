Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents Nosferatu, a 1922 German silent film about a vampire. (Based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula.)
The film will be playing at the old Atlas Theater Saturday, September 10th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, September 11th at 2pm along with live organ accompaniment by Dave Niemann. Cost is only $10 per ticket.
For many years, in the early 1900s, the Historic Atlas Theater presented silent movies with live music.
This is a real treat because there is only one actual silent movie theater left with live organ and that is in Los Angeles. At the History Atlas theater, Dave Niemann, proprietor of the music store Niemann & Sons, will play the theater’s organ, without a written score, along with the movie… just as they did 100 years ago. This is a rare treat indeed!
You may purchase a general admission ticket or find out further information by going online at cheyennelittletheatre.org or calling 307-638-6543, You may also buy tickets at the door!
There will be an introduction by CLTP Board member, Susan Skinner, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Cinema Studies from California State University Northridge.
This event is a Fundraiser for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players.