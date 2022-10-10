Silent Witness Ceremony and Procession photo

Participants carry life size cutouts representing the victims of domestic violence, during the Silent Witness Ceremony and Procession on October 7, 2022.
Friday, October 7, the Cheyenne Police Department joined community members in remembering victims of domestic abuse during the Wyoming State Silent Witness Ceremony and Procession.
 
Over 40 life-sized victim silhouettes were carried in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Wyoming.
 
Each silhouette featured a plaque sharing the victim’s story - some were decorated by family members with mementos like necklaces and photos.
 
The procession is hosted annually to raise awareness about domestic violence in our community. We were honored to attend and participate in today’s event.
 
To learn more about the Silent Witness Initiative visit, https://www.wyomingsilentwitnessinitiative.net/

Tags