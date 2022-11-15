Zonta Club of Cheyenne is holding its annual Silent Witness March on the morning of November 19th. Anyone who wishes to participate is welcome to join us by gathering in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court Building no later than 9:45 a.m. We will walk the short distance to the Laramie County Library with the silhouettes of victims of domestic violence from Wyoming. The silhouettes will then be placed at the Library, with each victim’s story, to allow the public to remember these victims and learn more about the horrors of domestic violence in our community. The silhouettes will be available for viewing through the first week of December.
The Silent Witness March will be followed by a presentation and discussion about domestic violence in the Cottonwood Room at the Library shortly after 10 a.m. The guest speaker for this discussion will be Sally Loya, a survivor of domestic violence who has thrived since escaping her assailant. In the past few years, Ms. Loya has become an active role model for survivors of domestic violence and an advocate for ending this abuse which impacts, on average, one in four women in the U.S. during their lifetime.
These events which are intended to raise awareness about domestic violence are scheduled in conjunction with the internationally commemorated Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. This is a period of time where organizations around the world raise awareness about and call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
For more information, contact Mary Walker at Mkw1901@aol.com or the Zonta Club of Cheyenne at Zonta.Cheyenne@gmail.com.