Thursday, August 25 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a collision between a skateboard rider and a motorcycle near the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.

The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when an adult male skateboard rider attempted to cross Lincolnway.

While crossing, he rode into the path of an oncoming HarleyDavidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, also an adult male, allegedly attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid the collision.

The skateboard rider sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The motorcyclist did not report injuries.

Impairment is not being looked at as a factor in this collision.

Both the skateboarder and the motorcyclist were issued citations.

“Unfortunately, this is the second pedestrian involved collision that officers have responded to this week," said Chief Mark Francisco. "We ask everyone using our roadways - pedestrians and vehicles alike - to stay alert, eliminate distractions, and slow down.”

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.