The following letter was sent to South High School parents and others, following a Board meeting where questions were raised about the sociology curriculum.

Dear South High School Community,

We have been made aware of recent social media threads and discussions regarding our sociology course and the curriculum studied. During our Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening, there was public comment from a parent regarding her child in the class.

Because of the conversation and discussions taking place throughout our community, we would like to clarify some information. Our sociology curriculum and materials were adopted through the policy process in 2016. The course textbooks were posted for 45-day review and align to state standards.

The class is offered as an elective, which means it is by choice. Additionally, the course description is included in the registration process. The course is standards driven and based on current research. It also offers flexibility in alternative assignments.

Parents may access the curriculum and instruction maps online at, https://laramie1.instructure.com. They can also join Canvas Courses. The district sends out links to parents on how to join their children’s Canvas pages. If parents have questions, we encourage them to begin their inquiry with the teacher and/or school administration.

It is important for our community to know that in all of our schools and throughout the district, we want all of our students to feel a sense of belonging. Specifically at South High there is a commitment from staff and students to ensure an open and inclusive environment for all students.

Sincerely,

Phil Thompson

Principal