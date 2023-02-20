South High recently placed second in the state We the People competition and will be representing Wyoming alongside Sheridan High School at the national competition in Washington, D.C. this April.

We the People is a non-partisan curriculum and competition for civic studies.

Student teams are assigned to a unit of study with topics such as the American revolution or the philosophies behind our government and economic systems.

These teams then prepare a set of opening statements for questions they may be asked about their unit.

Reagan Kaufman, South High We the People coach, said, “These opening statements are rigorous and must cover a lot of ground citing foundational U.S. documents, court cases, etc.”

In competition, a panel of judges consisting of civic figures will ask one of these questions, after which the students will present their opening statement and field unscripted questions from the judges without notes.

Kaufman said the students are not only learning knowledge citizens need or reading and writing skills but are also being shown how they can be actively engaged citizens in these mock congressional hearings.

“Feedback from our judges noted our team is exceptional at deep critical thinking, depth of knowledge on the constitution and case law, civic discourse and passion,” Kaufman said. “We received phone calls from several judges commending our students as exhibiting the most critical thinking skills in the competition.”

Kaufman and her co-coach are hosting several fundraising campaigns so that their entire team can attend the national competition.

“(We) are so proud of our team for working hard,” Kaufman said.