Laramie County School District 1’s south triad schools are hosting a dodgeball tournament on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at South High School with proceeds going toward South High’s Class of 2023 senior gift.

Families and schools are invited to create teams made up of a variety of students, adults and teachers.

Community members who wish to participate are welcome.

Teams will be comprised of three adults (grade nine and older) and three students (grades five through eight).

High school students must combine with elementary students, grade six or lower. Concessions will be available for purchase and team costumes are encouraged.

A silent auction to benefit South High athletics and clubs will also be held.

The deadline to register teams is Friday, Feb. 3.

Cost to register a six-person team is $60.

Admission to the event is $3 a person or $10 per family.

For more information, contact South High at 771-2410.