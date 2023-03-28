How Sweet It Is: 7:30 P.M. Saturday 4/22/23 in the Central High School Auditorium Nashville-based Steve Leslie (https://www.steveleslie.com) is a Grammy awarded singer/songwriter/guitarist who has turned his warm baritone & consummate guitar playing to the music of James Taylor, one of his most influential favorites, for this show. He will be joined onstage by the pianist from his “Walking Man Band”. Steve’s own songs have been recorded by well-known artists including Kenny Rogers, Mark Chesnutt, George Strait, Darius Rucker, Ricky Skaggs and many others. Steve has taught in Florida, Tennessee, and Boston, MA, and is a regular contributor to American Songwriter Magazine. Tickets for this Southeast Wyoming Concert Series event are available in advance through www.sewyoconcerts.org or at the door.
Songwriter
Steve Leslie has had a professional songwriting career spanning more than thirty years with songs recorded by Kenny Rogers, Mark Chesnutt, George Strait, Darryl Worley, Rhonda Vincent, Neal McCoy, Ricky Skaggs, Darius Rucker, and more. A multiple BMI Award-winner, Steve received a Grammy for the title cut to Ricky Skaggs' 2004 Best Bluegrass Album of the Year "Brand New Strings.”
Performer
Steve has been playing guitar and singing onstage since he was 15 years old. Today, along with performing his own music, Steve has joined some of the best players in Nashville in presenting "How Sweet It Is! Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor." As a recording artist Steve has released three CDs.
Educator
Steve taught Jazz History at Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee, FL, Songwriting at Belmont University, Nashville, TN, Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, TN, and Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA. His popular songwriting courses, The Fine Art of Songwriting, and Guitar Method & Music Theory for Songwriters is available here: indiemusicacademy.com/fas