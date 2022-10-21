The Southeast Wyoming Concert Series (previously Cheyenne Concert Association), is hosting a performance at Central High School on Tuesday, November 1, at 7:30 PM.
The show features Empire Wild, a NYC-based trio formed by Ken Kubota, Holly Bean and Mitch Lyon while at Julliard School to play the music they love – a fusion of classical, pop, jazz standards, folk and original music. All 3 musicians are committed to community engagement and teaching, and have taught and performed in NYC and across the USA, individually and together as Empire Wild.
Tickets are $5 for Students, $20 for Adults/Seniors and $50 for Families at www.sewyoconcerts.org or tickets@sewyoconcerts.org and may also be purchased the evening of the performance.
Season tickets for this, and three other Southeast Wyoming Concert Series concerts are still available.