A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s Governing Body is scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. in Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The purpose of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining with Cheyenne’s Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279, in accordance with Wyoming Statute Section 27-10-104.

Information and links for remote public access can be found below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Limited seating is available for in-person attendees due to space limitations in the conference room. No public comment will be taken. A live feed will also be available on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Fire Labor Union Negotiations (February 16 at 6 PM)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82921985079?pwd=dldYZFVDTGJSNE5raG1nNlJhNEhJZz09

Passcode: FN02162023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 829 2198 5079

Passcode: 5164685580